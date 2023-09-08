BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Attny Todd Callendar: Marburg Will Be Activated in the Vaccinated Via 5G ~ FEMA Camps and Mandatory Shots For the UNvaccinated
The Patriot's Corner
The Patriot's Corner
15 followers
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
1209 views • September 08, 2023

Attorney Todd Callender joins the The Prather Point to discuss the next PLANdemic (the Marburg pathogen), which will be the excuse used to force the unvaxxed into quarantine camps (FEMA) where kill-shots will be administered.
He also says that those who received the Covid shots already have the dormant Marburg virus encapsulated in lipid nanoparticles, which can be activated via 5G frequencies. Those who have Marburg will then become zombie-like, because it affects frontal cortex brain function.
CDRI SSTRATCOM CONPLAN 8888-11 "COUNTER-ZOMBIE DOMINANCE" 30 APR 2011
https://www.stratcom.mil/Portals/8/Documents/FOIA/CONPLAN_8888-11.pdf?ver=2016-10-17-114016-887
Attorney Todd Callender: The Vax Genocide Has Likely Killed a Billion People
https://freedomfirstnetwork.com/2022/02/attorney-todd-callender-the-vax-genocide-has-likely-killed-a-billion-people
Todd Callender: The Role of Hospitals, Covid Injections And 5G In Genocide
https://www.truthforhealth.org/2022/04/todd-callender-the-role-of-hospitals-covid-injections-and-5g-in-genocide/
Todd Callender: “Everyone who has had the shot has AIDS”
https://seemorerocks.is/todd-callender/
GOING VIRAL: CDC’s Zombie Apocalypse
PDF: https://stacks.cdc.gov/view/cdc/48559/cdc_48559_DS1.pdf
Coming ~ Marburg, 5G & Mind Control - Maria Zeee With Attorney Todd Callendar and Dr. Peter Chambers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3GGXZS3uvz2t/
.
🛑 Dr. Peter McCullough Recommends "Spike Support" From the Wellness Company to Dissolve the Spike Protein From the Covid Vaccine, You Can Find it Here: https://tinyurl.com/28jyhavr
10% Discount Code at Checkout: GAILHENDRICKS
.
🛑 Purchase "Clean Slate" by ROOT Brands - It Provides a Full Body Detox and Healing From Damage Caused By the Covid Vaccine Ingredients:
https://therootbrands.com/bodywisecbd
ROOT Brands CEO Christina Rahm Explains Her Incredible Products in This Video: https://tinyurl.com/bddyekfu
.
🛑 Order Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine Online: www.BodywisePharmacy.com
.
🛑 Nano - Soma For DNA Repair Damaged By the Covid-19 Vaccine: https://tinyurl.com/32vuh4sk
.
🛑 High Grade Zeolite for Detox: https://tinyurl.com/53uxv89j
.
🛑 Chlorine Dioxide (MMS): Info and Purchase Link: https://tinyurl.com/47x8zde4
.
🛑 Pet Health and Detox: https://tinyurl.com/d8774jtt

Keywords
vaccinesbig pharmapandemicbill gatespharmaceutical drugsfaucicovid 19ivermectinhcqremdesivirklaus schwab
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Putin hails 12% trade jump as Indonesian president makes second Russia trip of 2026

Putin hails 12% trade jump as Indonesian president makes second Russia trip of 2026

Cassie B.
Gallup Poll: 89% of Americans View Government Corruption as Widespread

Gallup Poll: 89% of Americans View Government Corruption as Widespread

Garrison Vance
SCO Summit in Bishkek Showcases Expanding Eurasian Bloc

SCO Summit in Bishkek Showcases Expanding Eurasian Bloc

Garrison Vance
Antiwar.com Urges Support, Cites Troop Peril and Pentagon Priorities

Antiwar.com Urges Support, Cites Troop Peril and Pentagon Priorities

Garrison Vance
We Are Sleepwalking Into World War III: Why I&#8217;m Preparing for the Worst

We Are Sleepwalking Into World War III: Why I’m Preparing for the Worst

Mike Adams
Iceland Voters Reject EU Accession Talks in Referendum

Iceland Voters Reject EU Accession Talks in Referendum

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy