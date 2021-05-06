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Altiyan Childs X Factor winner Shocking Reveal!
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114 views • May 06, 2021
A lot of people are blinded by their favorite stars and singers, they choose to believe these people are good and righteous. That's exactly what these demons want you to believe. The fact is if skinning you alive or losing all their fame was a choice they would spend hours picking out their favorite skinning knife and weeks skinning you. These people are not human. STOP WATCHING TV AND LISTENING TO THE LATEST AND GREATEST ARTISTS. They are demons.
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