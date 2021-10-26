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FULL SHOW: Tens Of Thousands Take To Streets In NYC Against Vaccine Mandates
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100 views • October 26, 2021
The media blackout of the vaccine mandate protests continues. Tens of thousands took to the streets in New York City with Police Officers, Firefighters, Trump supporters, and Black Lives Matter protesters all linked up for this. You won’t see it on TV, though. The negative side effects from vaccines continue, but that won't stop the mandates as the vaccinated individuals are the ones getting and dying from covid and other side effects. Another massive migrant caravan is heading to the Southern Border and once again the U.S. taxpayer will foot the bill. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris both had rough weekends, Owen Shroyer gives you the lowlights.
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