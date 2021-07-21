TruNews - 7/21/21*

Jul 21, 2021JAN 6 BOMBSHELL: VP PENCE HAD NUCLEAR FOOTBALL IN CAPITOL DURING MOB RIOTCourtesy of TruNewsToday on TruNews, Edward Szall and Lauren Witzke are joined by Rick Wiles, as they discuss the reports of the multiplication of monkeypox around the country, and the vaccine that’s been around since 2019.The team also looks at the shocking news that Vice President Pence had the nuclear football with him on January 6th in the Capitol building. Was it ever in danger of being compromised?Also, outlets report that General Michael Flynn accepted $100,000 from Israeli spyware firm NSO Group. What did he have to give in return?Lastly, Senator Rogers exposes election fraud in Maricopa County 2020 Elections, including the bleeding sharpie scandal, discrepancies in mail-in ballots, and the results of the AZ Audit.Rick Wiles, Edward Szall, Lauren Witzke, Doc Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate (7/21/21)🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.🔥SWITCH TO LINUX NOW.🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.🔥BOYCOTT BILL GATES🔥🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10🔥🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥TruNews is not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene*mirror