DR. JANE RUBY SHOW: Embalmer Clots First Analysis Explains “Sudden” Death

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Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr. Jane breaks a bombshell report on the results of the first analysis of certified embalmer Richard Hirschman’s white fibrous clots he’s pulled from the dead, hours after death and never before seen until after the C19 shot rollout, now analyzed by BrighteonTV’s Mike Adams in his certified lab showing metals and what appears to be self-assembled circuitry in human blood vessels; clearly involved in the so called “Sudden Adult Death Syndrome, and sources from inside the military say that Comirnaty vials are being shipped from Ft. Detrick, Maryland Gain of Function lab with possibly fake lot numbers.