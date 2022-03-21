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Prophecies for Our Time According to Ukrainian Mystic Josyp Terelya
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60 views • March 21, 2022
Quo Vadis.
In this video we share Prophecies for our time according to Ukranian mystic Josyp Terelya.
From Mejuhgoria Magazine 1990, in an article entitled Modern Martyrs, which stated:
“Josyp’s story, plus his account of things to come; things that have recently come to pass or are happening today.
There are events unfolding right now in the world which are exactly what Josyp foretold.
For example, he told the elite of the Soviet Communist Government their empire would collapse by 1991!
Michael Brown's book "Witness" contains some of the messages from Our Lady to Josyp.
“It was at the early age of fourteen that Josyp Terelya began working to evangelize the Russians, through promoting devotion to the Sacred Heart of Jesus.
During the nineteen sixties, one thousand young men at a time would gather to worship the Eucharist.
They organized discussions and seminars in secret, in barns and private homes, with guards watching.
By the time a young man became fifteen, he knew his faith and he was ready to speak it to others with conviction.
It was real Catholic action, and even then Josyp was seen as a leader by his peers.
“At nineteen, Josyp was conscripted into the army.
He arrived at the recruiting center carrying his Bible and Catholic literature.
He told them he was joining the Soviet army to evangelize the soldiers to Catholicism.
They sent him home and two weeks later he was arrested.
This was in 1962.
He was given a four year sentence, which was extended over and over until he had spent 15 years in prison, living under extreme torture.
“In February, 1972, Josyp was thrown into a cell one evening to be frozen to death.
The Soviets would lower the temperature of the room and the prisoner would freeze to death by morning.
He had only a thin blanket.
Josyp said that as his body began to freeze he was in intense pain.
He could even feel sharp stabs of pain in the individual roots of his hair as they froze.
There was one light in the room and Josyp climbed up a screen and tried to warm his head by that light.
A guard looked through the tiny opening in the door, saw what he was doing, and turned out the light.
“Within a few minutes Josyp was so cold he could no longer move.
He couldn’t more his limbs or even open his lips or eyelids.
Only his mind continued to function.
He lay on his cot, eyes closed, waiting to die.
Suddenly he felt the touch of a woman’s hand on his forehead and over his eyes.
It was warm and it had the fragrance of milk.
He felt the whole room becoming warm and his own body also.
He heard a voice, ‘You called me and I have come to you.’”
In his book, Witness, Terelya had accurately prophecised a vision of eight men staging a coup in Moscow, Russia.
Weeks after the book came out, eight men assumed control from Gorbachov in August 1991.
In visions, he saw fires all over Russia and tanks along the Amur River dividing Russia and China. Later, in 1987, Our Lady appeared to him for the third time at an abandoned chapel in Hrushiv, Ukraine.
Our Lady foresaw “a large field of flames” inscribed with the names of many nations.
“There is not even time to dig graves“, Mary told him, apparently.
“There is no water.
The heavens and the earth are on fire.
Who wants to receive the grace of God should pray constantly and take upon himself voluntary penance”, Our Lady told him.
“Be merciful.
Remember that the Rosary will preserve mankind from sin and perdition.
How many warnings must mankind be given before it repents?
You can save the world by your prayers.”
Terelya is hopeful indeed, for in the former Soviet republics, people are flocking to churches, but this must be nurtured to prevent a massive nuclear holocaust.
The warnings come at a time when the Jubilee was closing, and Pope John Paul II was planning visits to Ukraine, and to Malta.
Months before the Pope had entrusted the world to the Immaculate Heart of Mary, following a request made decades ago by Our Lady at Fatima.
At Fatima our lady warned back in 1917 that without conversion, and this conversion is not complete yet, Russia would cause the “annihilation” of nations.
This could be spiritual (atheistic, materialistic) or physical.
At Fatima, a final period of peace was promised.
Now, those who read the Catechism of the church know of a section which explains that in the world true (complete) peace can never come, before Christ returns in Glory.
So, those who think that we are living in a special “period of peace” right now, are mistaken.
The Pope himself confirmed this when he closed the Jubilee doors – he warned us not to be triumphalistic.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xQNKtstd6wg
In this video we share Prophecies for our time according to Ukranian mystic Josyp Terelya.
From Mejuhgoria Magazine 1990, in an article entitled Modern Martyrs, which stated:
“Josyp’s story, plus his account of things to come; things that have recently come to pass or are happening today.
There are events unfolding right now in the world which are exactly what Josyp foretold.
For example, he told the elite of the Soviet Communist Government their empire would collapse by 1991!
Michael Brown's book "Witness" contains some of the messages from Our Lady to Josyp.
“It was at the early age of fourteen that Josyp Terelya began working to evangelize the Russians, through promoting devotion to the Sacred Heart of Jesus.
During the nineteen sixties, one thousand young men at a time would gather to worship the Eucharist.
They organized discussions and seminars in secret, in barns and private homes, with guards watching.
By the time a young man became fifteen, he knew his faith and he was ready to speak it to others with conviction.
It was real Catholic action, and even then Josyp was seen as a leader by his peers.
“At nineteen, Josyp was conscripted into the army.
He arrived at the recruiting center carrying his Bible and Catholic literature.
He told them he was joining the Soviet army to evangelize the soldiers to Catholicism.
They sent him home and two weeks later he was arrested.
This was in 1962.
He was given a four year sentence, which was extended over and over until he had spent 15 years in prison, living under extreme torture.
“In February, 1972, Josyp was thrown into a cell one evening to be frozen to death.
The Soviets would lower the temperature of the room and the prisoner would freeze to death by morning.
He had only a thin blanket.
Josyp said that as his body began to freeze he was in intense pain.
He could even feel sharp stabs of pain in the individual roots of his hair as they froze.
There was one light in the room and Josyp climbed up a screen and tried to warm his head by that light.
A guard looked through the tiny opening in the door, saw what he was doing, and turned out the light.
“Within a few minutes Josyp was so cold he could no longer move.
He couldn’t more his limbs or even open his lips or eyelids.
Only his mind continued to function.
He lay on his cot, eyes closed, waiting to die.
Suddenly he felt the touch of a woman’s hand on his forehead and over his eyes.
It was warm and it had the fragrance of milk.
He felt the whole room becoming warm and his own body also.
He heard a voice, ‘You called me and I have come to you.’”
In his book, Witness, Terelya had accurately prophecised a vision of eight men staging a coup in Moscow, Russia.
Weeks after the book came out, eight men assumed control from Gorbachov in August 1991.
In visions, he saw fires all over Russia and tanks along the Amur River dividing Russia and China. Later, in 1987, Our Lady appeared to him for the third time at an abandoned chapel in Hrushiv, Ukraine.
Our Lady foresaw “a large field of flames” inscribed with the names of many nations.
“There is not even time to dig graves“, Mary told him, apparently.
“There is no water.
The heavens and the earth are on fire.
Who wants to receive the grace of God should pray constantly and take upon himself voluntary penance”, Our Lady told him.
“Be merciful.
Remember that the Rosary will preserve mankind from sin and perdition.
How many warnings must mankind be given before it repents?
You can save the world by your prayers.”
Terelya is hopeful indeed, for in the former Soviet republics, people are flocking to churches, but this must be nurtured to prevent a massive nuclear holocaust.
The warnings come at a time when the Jubilee was closing, and Pope John Paul II was planning visits to Ukraine, and to Malta.
Months before the Pope had entrusted the world to the Immaculate Heart of Mary, following a request made decades ago by Our Lady at Fatima.
At Fatima our lady warned back in 1917 that without conversion, and this conversion is not complete yet, Russia would cause the “annihilation” of nations.
This could be spiritual (atheistic, materialistic) or physical.
At Fatima, a final period of peace was promised.
Now, those who read the Catechism of the church know of a section which explains that in the world true (complete) peace can never come, before Christ returns in Glory.
So, those who think that we are living in a special “period of peace” right now, are mistaken.
The Pope himself confirmed this when he closed the Jubilee doors – he warned us not to be triumphalistic.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xQNKtstd6wg
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