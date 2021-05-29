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"SO SAD: Dementia Joe’s Latest Speech is PROOF He’s Rapidly Deteriorating
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440 views • May 29, 2021
Cristina Laila from The Gateway Pundit reports, Joe Biden traveled to Cleveland, Ohio on Thursday to deliver remarks on the economy. Biden held a presser at Cuyahoga Community College in Cleveland and at one point he wandered away from the lectern and looked lost.
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