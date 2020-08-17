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What your smart devices know (and share) about you _ Kashmir Hill and Surya Mattu
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102 views • August 17, 2020
All wireless “Smart” devices collect data often without users knowledge or consent while simultaneously emitting harmful electromagnetic radiation which can make people and animals sick (see 1, 2, 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8) AND increase their cancer risk (see 1. 2. 3, 4). More details about data collection from “Smart” and WiFi-enabled products by 2 tech experts.
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