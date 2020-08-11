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SHOCKING: COVID VACCINE MAKER RELEASED FROM LIABILITY
As the “warp speed” race to make a #Covid19 vaccine is moving full speed ahead, frontrunner Astrazeneca has come out publicly admitting they will not be legally responsible if their vaccine causes health issues for participants down the road.
#AstraZeneca #LiabilityFree #Vaccine #Covid19 #VaccineUnicorn #Health #TheHighWire #DelBigtree