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This Quantum Life #28 - Are You Living a Story You're Not Aware Of?
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20 views • January 30, 2022
A long time ago, my guru told me, "Do you know how to train a cat? You wait until it does something you want it to do, and then reward it." Life is much like that--it's flowing according to the story you're creating, and will immediately change course if you do. Change course with gratitude and re-framing.
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