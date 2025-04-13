BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

ALL HOPE IS NOT LOST! THOSE WHO ARE SUFFERING YOU ARE NOT ALONE
End the global reset
End the global reset
73 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
67 views • 2 weeks ago

I made this video because someone asked me to speak about the subject of the overcomers who are going through trials and tribulations. It is to show that none of us are alone. We are all going through it. but I sense that many of us are starting to come together and are putting our differences aside. We are far into the last days dear people. I want my gold to stay as one who is out to stop the division in the body of Messiah Emmanuel. I know I am ugly and old. but I still have a heart and send you a heartfelt message. forgive the audio the wind was blowing. but it is good enough to hear

for questions or comments you can email me at [email protected]

IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL WE WOULD APPRECIATE IT. I HAVE VENMO OR PAYPAL 

VENMO, MY HANDLE IS kenneth-vance-12

OR TO MY PAYPAL IS MY EMAIL ADDRESS 

[email protected]

Keywords
ussolardestructionharbingereclipse april eight
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy