ALL HOPE IS NOT LOST! THOSE WHO ARE SUFFERING YOU ARE NOT ALONE

I made this video because someone asked me to speak about the subject of the overcomers who are going through trials and tribulations. It is to show that none of us are alone. We are all going through it. but I sense that many of us are starting to come together and are putting our differences aside. We are far into the last days dear people. I want my gold to stay as one who is out to stop the division in the body of Messiah Emmanuel. I know I am ugly and old. but I still have a heart and send you a heartfelt message. forgive the audio the wind was blowing. but it is good enough to hear

