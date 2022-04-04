Comedian’s Impression of Joe Biden Leaves Megyn Kelly in Stitches

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Ms. Kelly asked about Biden’s son, Hunter, whose past business dealings with Ukraine, specifically his board seat with Burisma Holdings, an energy company that allegedly engaged in bribery.
“My boy, Huntie’s lost his job over there in the ‘kraines’,” Dunnigan’s said in character. “He had a nice cushy job there working for $80,000 a week. This guy, man, he blew it all. Blew it all for self-centered reasons.”
Kelly questioned whom the ‘pretend Biden’ was referring to, asking if he meant Hunter Biden. His response indicated his character was talking about Russia’s president.
““Plutin, man. Pluto blew it for my boy,” the impersonator said. “C’mon, you know the thing! The guy!”