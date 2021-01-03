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There’s massive poverty of 700 million people in China, while the CCP cadres are living like multi billionaires and their families are corrupted 7亿中国人民还生活在贫困线，而中共那一小撮人却过着亿万富豪的生活，而且他们的家人都极其腐败
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
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168 views • January 03, 2021
There’s massive poverty of 700 million people in China, while the CCP cadres are living like multi billionaires and their families are corrupted
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