Dr. Mark McDonald: How To Discern Truth From Falsehood
Prevent Global Genocide
(Sept 22, 2022) Dr. Drew Pinsky interviews psychiatrist Dr. Mark McDonald. He is board-certified in both child & adolescent and adult psychiatry, with extensive additional training in adult psychoanalysis. He is the author of the bestselling book "United States Of Fear" and the new book "Freedom From Fear: A 12 Step Guide to Personal and National Recovery" available at: https://www.dissidentmd.com/


Mass Formation Psychosis: How The Pandemic Weaponized Fear w/ Dr. Mark McDonald – Ask Dr. Drew":https://rumble.com/v1l3u6b-mass-formation-psychosis-how-the-pandemic-weaponized-fear-w-dr.-mark-mcdona.html


Dr. Drew: https://drdrew.com/

