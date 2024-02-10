Just The News | Sen. Johnson: Mitch McConnell was the ‘mastermind’ behind border deal debacle. Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) says Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is completely responsible for the “disaster” border security deal.
“Once it actually was made public, it failed within hours. It didn’t take 48 or 72 hours. This thing was dead as soon as it hit the airwaves,” says Sen. Johnson.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.