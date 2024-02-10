Create New Account
Sen. Johnson: Mitch McConnell was the ‘mastermind’ behind border deal debacle
Just The News  |  Sen. Johnson: Mitch McConnell was the ‘mastermind’ behind border deal debacle.  Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) says Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is completely responsible for the “disaster” border security deal. 


“Once it actually was made public, it failed within hours. It didn’t take 48 or 72 hours. This thing was dead as soon as it hit the airwaves,” says Sen. Johnson.

john solomonsen ron johnsonjust the newsborder bill debacle

