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Dual Loyalty Danger: Pollard Says Jews Must Betray USA For Israel and Zionism
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84 views • March 29, 2021
Today on TruNews, host Edward Szall discusses the call by convicted traitor Jonathan Pollard for Jewish Americans to follow in his footsteps of betrayal. We also address the secret high-level war drills being conducted by America and Russia, as China unveils a world order shattering $400 billion defense pact with Iran.
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Matt Skow. Airdate (3/29/21)
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Matt Skow. Airdate (3/29/21)
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