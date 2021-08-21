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Live from Little Bear Sanctuary Special Guest Debbie Ignont 20Aug2021
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10 views • August 21, 2021
Goldylocks Productions presents Live from Little Bear Sanctuary with Christopher Vane.
Christopher Vane co-founded Little Bear Sanctuary, a nonprofit farm animal sanctuary in Punta Gorda, FL, in honor of his late mother Ursula (which translates to “little bear” in Latin). They shared a common passion for animals and Ursula often dreamed of providing neglected, once-abused animals a safe haven.
While originally from New York, Chris surprisingly started off with a career in human healthcare, eventually landing in Florida working as a real estate broker. When he met Randy, everything changed…for the better, that is! Their relationship sparked a new passion to live each day with purpose. After they got married, their desire to provide a better world for farm animals was greatly amplified. Together, Chris and Randy followed through on Ursula’s dream and established the Little Bear Sanctuary in 2017. Now, 160+ rescued farm animals call Little Bear Sanctuary home, and – thanks to Christopher’s compassion and dedication – each animal has been given an opportunity to experience love and freedom.
Little Bear Sanctuary provides a permanent home for farm animals that have been abandoned or can no longer be cared for by the owner in order to allow them to live out the remainder of their lives in a cruelty free environment. We are committed not only to a vegan lifestyle but the essential education of pigs as pets. Our animals are never kept in cages or pens and are free to roam in their natural habitat.
https://littlebearsanctuary.org
https://www.facebook.com/littlebearsanctuary
Donate to this Show and Non-Profit Organization. Thank you! https://account.venmo.com/u/LittleBearSanctuary
Add us to your Amazon Smile account: https://smile.amazon.com/ch/82-2180440
Special Guest: Debbie Ignont
Your Vegan Home is a home-based, micro-bakery located in Lancaster, California. They sell vegan treats with a bit of 80s nostalgia to keep a smile on your face. Favorite flavors are transformed into song titles, movie characters, and sayings. And why not? It’s a way to express Debbie’s love of baking and the decade of her childhood.
But it’s not all food and music at YVH. As a professionally trained interior designer, she can’t help but throw some design into the mix too. It may be kind of kooky, but she has never been one to limit herself to just one thing.
Your Vegan Home is run by Debbie Ignont and made possible with the help of Shorty (the controller) and Sophie (head of barketing).
https://yourveganhome.com
Christopher Vane co-founded Little Bear Sanctuary, a nonprofit farm animal sanctuary in Punta Gorda, FL, in honor of his late mother Ursula (which translates to “little bear” in Latin). They shared a common passion for animals and Ursula often dreamed of providing neglected, once-abused animals a safe haven.
While originally from New York, Chris surprisingly started off with a career in human healthcare, eventually landing in Florida working as a real estate broker. When he met Randy, everything changed…for the better, that is! Their relationship sparked a new passion to live each day with purpose. After they got married, their desire to provide a better world for farm animals was greatly amplified. Together, Chris and Randy followed through on Ursula’s dream and established the Little Bear Sanctuary in 2017. Now, 160+ rescued farm animals call Little Bear Sanctuary home, and – thanks to Christopher’s compassion and dedication – each animal has been given an opportunity to experience love and freedom.
Little Bear Sanctuary provides a permanent home for farm animals that have been abandoned or can no longer be cared for by the owner in order to allow them to live out the remainder of their lives in a cruelty free environment. We are committed not only to a vegan lifestyle but the essential education of pigs as pets. Our animals are never kept in cages or pens and are free to roam in their natural habitat.
https://littlebearsanctuary.org
https://www.facebook.com/littlebearsanctuary
Donate to this Show and Non-Profit Organization. Thank you! https://account.venmo.com/u/LittleBearSanctuary
Add us to your Amazon Smile account: https://smile.amazon.com/ch/82-2180440
Special Guest: Debbie Ignont
Your Vegan Home is a home-based, micro-bakery located in Lancaster, California. They sell vegan treats with a bit of 80s nostalgia to keep a smile on your face. Favorite flavors are transformed into song titles, movie characters, and sayings. And why not? It’s a way to express Debbie’s love of baking and the decade of her childhood.
But it’s not all food and music at YVH. As a professionally trained interior designer, she can’t help but throw some design into the mix too. It may be kind of kooky, but she has never been one to limit herself to just one thing.
Your Vegan Home is run by Debbie Ignont and made possible with the help of Shorty (the controller) and Sophie (head of barketing).
https://yourveganhome.com
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