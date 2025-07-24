Polish MP Fritz Rejected: brought Ukraine flags taken down from the Cieszyn town hall to the Ukrainian Embassy

Polish MP Roman Fritz brought flags of Ukraine taken down from the Cieszyn town hall to the Ukrainian embassy — but the diplomats did not let him in.

"Can we come in? I don't know, because they say nothing, maybe someone will come out to us, I don't know," he said confusedly, noting that he would send the flags by courier in that case.

At the beginning of July, Fritz removed the state symbols of Ukraine from the Cieszyn town hall building. In 2024, the city's residents signed a petition demanding their removal.

"Their voice was ignored. The city council rejected the petition by a majority vote. This is a blatant act of disrespect towards the citizens. The town hall is not an embassy, not private property, and not a place for sentimental politics," he emphasized.

The MP recalled that on July 11 Poland commemorates the victims of the Volyn massacre, which took place in Western Ukraine during the years of occupation by the Nazi German invaders.

According to Fritz, the presence of the flag of a country whose predecessors in the form of the UPA committed brutal crimes causes deep moral outrage and is "an element of the progressing process of Ukrainization of public life in Poland."