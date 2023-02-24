Mirror. Source

Interview w/ Jessie Czebotar episode 12 https://rumble.com/v2aepyy-interview-w-jessie-czebotar-episode-12.html?mref=15p3sn&mc=4lewb





Quote: "Today we discuss, current happenings, Timothy Charles Holmseth, and revival breaking out across college campuses. ____ Jessie Czebotar is a Chaplain who has worked with United States Veterans in Hospitals, Hospices, and in the Community setting for more than 10 years. At age three Jessie came to the Lord. Unbeknownst to her, her family was involved in very high positions within the Brotherhood. Jessie was chosen at a young age to take a very high position within that System. However, the Lord has other plans. Her salvation became the catalyst for the Lord's end time plans of bringing that System to an end.She now has her own ministry called Illuminate The Darkness. Her mission is to create awareness to issues of Satanic Ritualistic Abuse and trafficking within our Government, Military, and Community Settings. Jessie speaks weekly on several platforms including: The Reveal Report, Aquarius Rising South Africa, Carmen Studer, and David Zublick. You can find a bulk of her work also on Right On Radio. She also has authored three Books all available on Amazon.com. The titles are: "His Kingdom Comes in Power", "The Anointing Over Flows", and "5 Minutes of Grief with God". Jessie also has her Course "Dominion and Authority" available on RightOnU.com ____ FIND JESSIE @ Illuminatethedarkness.com https://twitter.com/CzebotarJessie kingdomlivingwithjessie.com Rise up Wednesday's @7 pm est. on YouTube LISTEN TO THE WATCHMEN PODCAST @ Anchor.fm/Casey756 Spotify: The Watchmen podcast SUPPORT/DONATE TO THE WATCHMEN PODCAST @ VENMO: Casey-Cusick-5 Paypal.me/watchmenpodcast CONNECT WITH ME ON: https://twitter.com/casey_cusick https://www.instagram.com/the_watchmen_podcast/ "

-

5G is a weapon system - Don't be fooled by the fake narrative https://tinyurl.com/tf38xs3d ~ The agenda - They are destroying human kind https://tinyurl.com/2p82r3j9 ~ 60GHz in schools - Lena Pu and Mark Steele https://tinyurl.com/2c67ep66 ~ 5G target acquiring weapon system - This is not for control but an extermination technology https://tinyurl.com/4hetn32u ~ UK Government hacked https://tinyurl.com/337zjb4s ~ Report #133: David Noakes on GcMAF cancer treatments, FDA/MHRA/Pharma corruption, & wrongful charges https://tinyurl.com/ev8kms8n ~ BitChute { noakes falconscafe https://tinyurl.com/2h7z47ve } ~ The disciples of Ra: The deception of "medicine", viruses & vaccines https://tinyurl.com/2p8uc7as ~ Viruses don't exist https://is.gd/E4li0z ~ If you don't know what causes what they call a virus you will never know unless you read the science https://tinyurl.com/yj8j9pd2 ~ Assembling the kill grid ~ Excerpt: Mark Steele https://tinyurl.com/4cethr4b ~ Prof. Francis Boyle "The British must not take these frankenshots"! Interview https://tinyurl.com/3cbrwts2 ~ The MAC phenomenon in people "vaccinated" from COVID-19 https://tinyurl.com/2p8xhjz3 ~ Video summary of La Quinta Columna that shows evidence of genocide based on injectable analysis https://tinyurl.com/43bdk4na





Illegal organ trafficking of homeless people in Texas? Same thing happened during Hurricane Katrina https://tinyurl.com/ym7uyt3e ~ Homeless vet killing society https://tinyurl.com/y2ycpn6m ~ NATO satanism, testimony, Kay Griggs: Colonel's wife tell-all, oppression, deception, secret society https://tinyurl.com/2p8ybsjv ~ Horus matrix at Normandy Omaha Beach Overlord D-Day 666 Cemetery satanic ritual sacrifice https://tinyurl.com/yckjeu8r ~ The cover up continues - Share this with all vaccinated, who have been lied to by their doctors https://tinyurl.com/3w65f9ny ~ Whistleblower: Hospitals killing for organs, "This is absolutely evil and a crime against humanity!" https://tinyurl.com/4mp7h8vy ~ The world must know #PureEvil #HellOnEarth https://tinyurl.com/2p93msb3 ~ Bombshell: Pfizer vaccine study's massive list of "Adverse events of interest" https://tinyurl.com/yc7tyu2r





Did he just say snake venom? - Dr Bryan Ardis talks to Right Now https://tinyurl.com/4chrmwy8 ~ World premiere: Watch the Water https://tinyurl.com/3ybuwhxv ~ Part 1/3 - Dr. Bryan Ardis reveals bombshell origins of COVID, mRNA vaccines and treatments https://tinyurl.com/38earx4a ~ Biological weapons; Is there a link between the water supply system and the pandemic? https://tinyurl.com/2p8pvuze ~ Professor Darrel Hamamoto on persecution and inquisition at UC Davis https://tinyurl.com/4wkcjcu3 ~ The China-NHS lateral flow test, massive fraud, for those that lost work.. or murdered on COVID ward https://tinyurl.com/2mbamwmf ~ COVID-19 test fraud, also carcinogenic https://tinyurl.com/2p99uwws ~ Your future The SPARS pandemic 2025 - 2028 https://is.gd/kCajO1





Snuff Hill https://tinyurl.com/573ufnvj ~ Blood Hill https://tinyurl.com/ymckkptu

