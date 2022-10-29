COVID-1984: Woman Protesting Against Freedom Protest in NZ, Holds Up 'Masks Are Freedom' Sign

When you know the propaganda is really working on some people.

Ignorance is strength.

War is peace.

Masks are freedom.

And yes, I know it looks like it says 'Mask (singular) Are Freedom', but if you look closely, there's a very faint 'S' there.

This woman was part of Mark Graham's #FARC protest, against the Auckland Freedom & Rights Coalition freedom protest on Aug 6, 2022.

Mirrored - Coronavirus Plushie

