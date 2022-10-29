COVID-1984: Woman Protesting Against Freedom Protest in NZ, Holds Up 'Masks Are Freedom' Sign

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When you know the propaganda is really working on some people.
Ignorance is strength.
War is peace.
Masks are freedom.
And yes, I know it looks like it says 'Mask (singular) Are Freedom', but if you look closely, there's a very faint 'S' there.
This woman was part of Mark Graham's #FARC protest, against the Auckland Freedom & Rights Coalition freedom protest on Aug 6, 2022.
Mirrored - Coronavirus Plushie