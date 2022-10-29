Create New Account
COVID-1984: Woman Protesting Against Freedom Protest in NZ, Holds Up 'Masks Are Freedom' Sign
The Prisoner
Published 24 days ago |
When you know the propaganda is really working on some people.

Ignorance is strength.
War is peace.
Masks are freedom.

And yes, I know it looks like it says 'Mask (singular) Are Freedom', but if you look closely, there's a very faint 'S' there.

This woman was part of Mark Graham's #FARC protest, against the Auckland Freedom & Rights Coalition freedom protest on Aug 6, 2022.

Mirrored - Coronavirus Plushie

Keywords
sheeplenzcovid-1984masktards

