FAMILY OF THE DEFENDANT LOSES IT 🧑‍⚖ JUDGE HANDS OUT BRUTAL 25 YEAR SENTENCE❗

00:00 Intro

00:34 Evidence

01:09 Defense Lawyer

03:51 Prosecutor

05:22 Sentencing





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#JudgeRaquelWest #jail #drama





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MdCLJXYWMeY





https://www.beaumontenterprise.com/news/article/port-arthur-teen-robbery-sentence-22083248.php