FAMILY OF THE DEFENDANT LOSES IT 🧑‍⚖ JUDGE HANDS OUT BRUTAL 25 YEAR SENTENCE❗

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00:00 Intro
00:34 Evidence
01:09 Defense Lawyer
03:51 Prosecutor
05:22 Sentencing
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Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MdCLJXYWMeY
https://www.beaumontenterprise.com/news/article/port-arthur-teen-robbery-sentence-22083248.php
00:00Intro
00:34Evidence
01:09Defense Lawyer
03:51Prosecutor
05:22Sentencing