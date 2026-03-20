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FAMILY OF THE DEFENDANT LOSES IT 🧑‍⚖ JUDGE HANDS OUT BRUTAL 25 YEAR SENTENCE❗
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
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154 views • 2 days ago

00:00 Intro

00:34 Evidence

01:09 Defense Lawyer

03:51 Prosecutor

05:22 Sentencing


This video was researched, edited, and produced by CourtCamTV to highlight noteworthy real courtroom moments for educational and documentary purposes.

⚖️ Disclaimer:

Every defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

This content is provided for educational and public awareness purposes only and is not an official court record.

Please refer to official court transcripts or the originating court’s official channel for complete records.

🚫 Unauthorized reuse or re-uploading of this footage is strictly prohibited.

🔔 Subscribe to support the channel and see more real courtroom cases.


#JudgeRaquelWest #jail #drama


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MdCLJXYWMeY


https://www.beaumontenterprise.com/news/article/port-arthur-teen-robbery-sentence-22083248.php

Keywords
epic failjudge raquel westcaden fontenetteaggravated robbery25 year sentence
Chapters

00:00Intro

00:34Evidence

01:09Defense Lawyer

03:51Prosecutor

05:22Sentencing

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy