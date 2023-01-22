https://gettr.com/post/p25nli4f596
2023.01.20 In President Xi's New Year speech, he is still lying about COVID, with only two deaths. The stupidity of the people is the breeding bed for the CCP.
习太阳的新年讲话还在骗人，只死两个人。整个民族的愚蠢是中共最好的土壤。
