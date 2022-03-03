Nikolas Cruz Interrogated Right After Parkland School Shooting - Full Video

This is PURE Evil:

Stoneman Douglas High School Shooting - On February 14, 2018, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz opened fire on students and staff at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, killing 17 people and injuring 17 others. Cruz, a former student at the school, fled the scene on foot by blending in with other students and was arrested without incident about an hour later in nearby Coral Springs. During the interrogation, Cruz claimed that He was instructed by a Demon to commit this heinous act.



Nikolas Cruz pleads guilty to charges stemming from the February 2018 massacre at South Florida’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School – the deadliest high school shooting in US history.

Cruz then responded “guilty” when each of the 34 charges were read to him. Afterward, he apologized to the victims in a short speech.



“I am very sorry for what I did, and I have to live with it every day. If I were to get a second chance, I would do everything in my power to try to help others,” he said. “I am doing this for you, and I do not care if you do not believe me. And I love you, and I know you don’t believe me, but I have to live with this every day, and it brings me nightmares and I can’t live with myself sometimes, but I try to push through because I know that’s what you guys would want me to do.

“I hate drugs, and I believe this country would do better if everyone would stop smoking marijuana and doing all these drugs and causing racism and violence out in the streets,” he continued. “I’m sorry, and I can’t even watch TV anymore. And I’m trying my best to maintain my composure, and I just want you to know I’m really sorry, and I hope you give me a chance to try to help others. I believe it’s your decision to decide where I go, and whether I live or die. Not the jury. I believe it’s your decision. I’m sorry.”

The judge then asked Cruz if he understood that a jury, and not the victims’ families, would have the legal power to decide his sentence, and he confirmed that he understood.