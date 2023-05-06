Copyright © Doug Addison.Posted as past of HKP: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/how-to-pray-for-may/
Prophet Doug Addison says, "This is a great time to rest in The LORD and move into the new thing He is doing. There is new power coming to our situations. This word is sure to encourage you!
In this episode of Spirit Connection, I show you how to pray a special prayer strategy for May 2023. It centers around five key verses that are very powerful when prayed together."
