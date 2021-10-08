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FAUCI GRILLED ON COVID RESPONSE
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4600 views • October 08, 2021
In an interview this week on his podcast, Hugh Hewitt asked Tony Fauci tough questions concerning his part in the many controversies surrounding the handling of the pandemic.
#HughHewitt #AnthonyFauci #Fauci #FireFauci #VaccineMandate #Covid19 #CovidVaccine #TheHighwire #DelBigtree #HW236
POSTED: October 8, 2021
#HughHewitt #AnthonyFauci #Fauci #FireFauci #VaccineMandate #Covid19 #CovidVaccine #TheHighwire #DelBigtree #HW236
POSTED: October 8, 2021
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