© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MIRRORED from STEW PETERS
OCTOBER 28, 2022
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/2022/10/dr-jane-exposes-the-truth-about-deadly-bivalent-boosters-what-is-really-in-these-jabs/
The old Covid boosters are out. Now it’s all about the “bivalent” boosters, supposedly reformulated to be “better” against new “variants” of Covid.