Prophetic Dream 2001-08-11 Endtime and "rapture" Part 1 of 3

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Part one of three old dreams that speaks about the end time and the hint of the rapture.This one is from 2001-08-11 at 0:51am
Whether you name it harpazo, raptura, snatching away or whatever...
I use the common term rapture and don't discuss about theology on that.
Let the dreams speak for themselves – in 2001 I had not much an understanding about that subject
Interpretation is up to you
Some of my thoughts about it I share in the video
No scriptures included for this dream – you can look up for yourself or ask the Holy Spirit to give it to you.
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/dream-2001-08-11-endtime-and-rapture-part-1-of-3/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Part 2: https://www.brighteon.com/03b7de98-abbf-430a-bd14-ca0985f1de04
Part 3: https://www.brighteon.com/dc9c099a-9cd4-4a35-aa87-90e12aa7c729