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Perpetual Magnetic generator for households and cars!
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657 views • February 19, 2022
John Christie, and a friend of his, have managed to construct a perpetual Magnetic Generator in Australia, a device that could provide free electricity for every household and act as an Electric motor for every car.
No fossil fuels or other energy sources needed!
Sky News reported on this evolutionary invention.
Many years have past, but no commercial application has yet been produced.
http://www.soulsofdistortion.nl/free%20energy%202.html
http://www.scribd.com/doc/60198978/Patent-Free-Energy-Machine-Lutec-1000
US Navy applied for a patent of a compact Deuterium nuclear fusion reactor that can produce power in the Terawatt range (and higher), with input power in the kilowatt to megawatt range!
https://www.forbes.com/sites/arielcohen/2019/10/30/a-breakthrough-in-american-energy-dominance-us-navy-patents-compact-fusion-reactor/#7c57c5e81070
https://patents.google.com/patent/US20190295733A1/en
https://patents.justia.com/patent/20190295733
https://www.nextbigfuture.com/2019/12/megawatt-muon-catalyzed-nuclear-fusion-from-100-watt-lasering-of-ultradense-deuterium.html
No fossil fuels or other energy sources needed!
Sky News reported on this evolutionary invention.
Many years have past, but no commercial application has yet been produced.
http://www.soulsofdistortion.nl/free%20energy%202.html
http://www.scribd.com/doc/60198978/Patent-Free-Energy-Machine-Lutec-1000
US Navy applied for a patent of a compact Deuterium nuclear fusion reactor that can produce power in the Terawatt range (and higher), with input power in the kilowatt to megawatt range!
https://www.forbes.com/sites/arielcohen/2019/10/30/a-breakthrough-in-american-energy-dominance-us-navy-patents-compact-fusion-reactor/#7c57c5e81070
https://patents.google.com/patent/US20190295733A1/en
https://patents.justia.com/patent/20190295733
https://www.nextbigfuture.com/2019/12/megawatt-muon-catalyzed-nuclear-fusion-from-100-watt-lasering-of-ultradense-deuterium.html
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