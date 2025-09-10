VAXXED 🆚 UNVAXXED STUDY FOUND VACCINATED KIDS HAD 453% MORE NEURODEVELOPMENTAL DISORDERS❗

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nicolas Hulscher, MPH - 🚨BREAKING: Henry Ford Vaxxed vs. Unvaxxed Study Found Vaccinated Kids Had 453% More Neurodevelopmental Disorders — 57% Were Chronically Ill After 10 Years
Henry Ford birth cohort (n=18,468) tracked children from birth for 10 years. Vaccinated kids had:
496% more autoimmune disease
453% more neurodevelopmental disorders
329% more asthma
203% more atopic disease
After 10 years: 57% of vaccinated vs 17% of unvaccinated had chronic illness.
Unvaccinated children had ZERO cases of brain dysfunction, ADHD, learning disabilities, intellectual disabilities, or tics.
The most important vaccine safety study ever suppressed:
"Impact of Childhood Vaccination on Short- and Long-Term Chronic Health Outcomes in Children: A Birth Cohort Study"
Source: https://x.com/NicHulscher/status/1965492776998682759
Thumbnail: https://x.com/NicHulscher/status/1965506329512198589
https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/breaking-henry-ford-vaxxed-vs-unvaxxed