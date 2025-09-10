VAXXED 🆚 UNVAXXED STUDY FOUND VACCINATED KIDS HAD 453% MORE NEURODEVELOPMENTAL DISORDERS❗

"Impact of Childhood Vaccination on Short- and Long-Term Chronic Health Outcomes in Children: A Birth Cohort Study"

Unvaccinated children had ZERO cases of brain dysfunction, ADHD, learning disabilities, intellectual disabilities, or tics.

After 10 years: 57% of vaccinated vs 17% of unvaccinated had chronic illness.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH - 🚨BREAKING: Henry Ford Vaxxed vs. Unvaxxed Study Found Vaccinated Kids Had 453% More Neurodevelopmental Disorders — 57% Were Chronically Ill After 10 Years

