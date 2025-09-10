BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
VAXXED 🆚 UNVAXXED STUDY FOUND VACCINATED KIDS HAD 453% MORE NEURODEVELOPMENTAL DISORDERS❗
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
53 views • 1 day ago

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH - 🚨BREAKING: Henry Ford Vaxxed vs. Unvaxxed Study Found Vaccinated Kids Had 453% More Neurodevelopmental Disorders — 57% Were Chronically Ill After 10 Years


Henry Ford birth cohort (n=18,468) tracked children from birth for 10 years. Vaccinated kids had:


496% more autoimmune disease

453% more neurodevelopmental disorders

329% more asthma

203% more atopic disease


After 10 years: 57% of vaccinated vs 17% of unvaccinated had chronic illness.


Unvaccinated children had ZERO cases of brain dysfunction, ADHD, learning disabilities, intellectual disabilities, or tics.


The most important vaccine safety study ever suppressed:


"Impact of Childhood Vaccination on Short- and Long-Term Chronic Health Outcomes in Children: A Birth Cohort Study"


@ICANdecide


@HighWireTalk


@AaronSiriSG


@SenRonJohnson


@P_McCulloughMD


@delbigtree


Source: https://x.com/NicHulscher/status/1965492776998682759


Thumbnail: https://x.com/NicHulscher/status/1965506329512198589


https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/breaking-henry-ford-vaxxed-vs-unvaxxed

hidden from the publicmulti pronged attackneurodevelopmental disordershenry ford studyvaxxed versus unvaxxed
