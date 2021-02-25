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Paris Climate Accord, The Big Coverup and The Art of Coercion
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51 views • February 25, 2021
In this month's video I take a look at why the Paris Climate Accord is not about the environment, and why we shouldn't be a part of it. I take a look at where our real concerns are with the greenhouse emissions.
I also look at how coercion is being used in many aspects of our world and the connection that it has to our world events.
Links for information in the video:
https://unfccc.int/process-and-meetings/the-paris-agreement/the-paris-agreement
https://unfccc.int/sites/default/files/english_paris_agreement.pdf
https://www.epa.gov/ghgemissions/understanding-global-warming-potentials
https://www.epa.gov/ghgemissions/overview-greenhouse-gases
https://www.epa.gov/ghgemissions/overview-greenhouse-gases#f-gases
Fall Cabal Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ws4fMTn6yNc7/
John Coleman - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AA3OA_2S4QY
Combatting Control Without Consent - coercion
https://www.openmindsfoundation.org/coercion-coercive-control/exploitative-techniques/
If you would like to get your own copy of The Code Journey and check out my work you can do so at: https://www.compassioncodes.com
I also look at how coercion is being used in many aspects of our world and the connection that it has to our world events.
Links for information in the video:
https://unfccc.int/process-and-meetings/the-paris-agreement/the-paris-agreement
https://unfccc.int/sites/default/files/english_paris_agreement.pdf
https://www.epa.gov/ghgemissions/understanding-global-warming-potentials
https://www.epa.gov/ghgemissions/overview-greenhouse-gases
https://www.epa.gov/ghgemissions/overview-greenhouse-gases#f-gases
Fall Cabal Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ws4fMTn6yNc7/
John Coleman - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AA3OA_2S4QY
Combatting Control Without Consent - coercion
https://www.openmindsfoundation.org/coercion-coercive-control/exploitative-techniques/
If you would like to get your own copy of The Code Journey and check out my work you can do so at: https://www.compassioncodes.com
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