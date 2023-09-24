Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Paladins | Gameplay & Chat, Oct 18, 2022
channel image
Divine Authority
0 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
6 views
Published 16 hours ago

Description links subject to change, make sure you check the latest video, and feel free to contact me if something isn't working.


Games started, but not completed: Minecraft, Splinter Cell Chaos Theory, Blue Fire, Battle of Olympus, maybe a few I'm forgetting xD


Games coming up: Daggerfall, Dishonoured, Dying Light, Sleeping Dogs?


CONTACT / ETC:



My Wobsite / Blag:


https://weebleseru.wordpress.com


~


Social:


https://brighteon.social/@weeblesEru

https://gab.com/weeblesEru

https://parler.com/weeblesEru

https://gettr.com/user/weebleseru

https://vk.com/weebleseru

https://facebook.com/ETHANR26

https://facebook.com/EnduringRoseThorn

Discord: weebles.eru

https://steamcommunity.com/id/EthanR26

Steam friend code: 40794116

Skype: ETHANR26


Join the Gab chatroom: https://chat.gab.com/chat/6231b298a3ed78485fc65e57

Join my communities {Element} | Gaming : https://matrix.to/#/#weeblesgaming:matrix.org || Occultism/Spirituality : https://matrix.to/#/#weeblesoccult:matrix.org

discord: Gaming : https://discord.gg/nXfFSSY | Occultism/Spirituality : https://discord.gg/nXfFSSY | Revolt: https://app.revolt.chat/invite/scbMr2cJ


~


Media {Video~Art~Photography}:


https://bittube.tv/profile/eru

https://dlive.tv/weebles.Eru

https://www.instagram.com/weebles.eru/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/weebleseru/

https://archive.org/details/@weebles_eru

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/weebleseru

https://www.twitch.tv/weebleseru


~


Support:

https://www.subscribestar.com/weebles

https://teespring.com/stores/weebleseru

https://society6.com/eru

https://paypal.me/weebles

BitCoin:

3Da2GCx17613MWnzQsts3x9Vdfr5CzTiS5

monero:

41nAXzWjF8qSciiZzUntVG9Hg95wfhkLuAqiYRkwdNMMQrDh5Sb8TkYENrujZ6ycoZ2aPsDEdAVzcbRif7X5W8vh7dHcdYL


{ Let me know if you send a Coin donation, I'm new to the apps I'm using and would like to verify / hear about your experience - if you don't mind! }


Keywords
livegamegamingchatweeblesweebleserupaladins

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket