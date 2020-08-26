© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
COVID 19 VACCINE IS THE DESCENT INTO HELL AND ALL THESE SCAM TESTS ARE THE PATH TO IT
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
29 views • August 26, 2020
https://www.minds.com/research_start_point/
Excerpt D - translation not verified but sounds about right - not a lot of info other than that right now
POLITICIANS, HEALTH OFFICIALS AND MEDIA ARE LYING BASTARDS
Excerpt C - translation not verified but sounds about right - not a lot of info other than that right now – THE FAKE COVID 19 TESTS ARE AS DANGEROUS AS THE POISONOUS VACCINE
Excerpt A - translation not verified but sounds about right - not a lot of info other than that right now - the new vaccine will be a decent into hell
The Test In Other Words
Covid 19 "tests" are designed to test false positive – the tests, test for things that many things can cause – and if the things don't cause anything - it can test positive anyway
- The most import part of the Fake Tests – is for politicians to use it terrorize their own constituents
Excerpt B translation not verified but sounds about right - not a lot of info other than that right now COVID19 TESTS ARE NOT ACCURATE
Excerpt D - translation not verified but sounds about right - not a lot of info other than that right now
POLITICIANS, HEALTH OFFICIALS AND MEDIA ARE LYING BASTARDS
Excerpt C - translation not verified but sounds about right - not a lot of info other than that right now – THE FAKE COVID 19 TESTS ARE AS DANGEROUS AS THE POISONOUS VACCINE
Excerpt A - translation not verified but sounds about right - not a lot of info other than that right now - the new vaccine will be a decent into hell
The Test In Other Words
Covid 19 "tests" are designed to test false positive – the tests, test for things that many things can cause – and if the things don't cause anything - it can test positive anyway
- The most import part of the Fake Tests – is for politicians to use it terrorize their own constituents
Excerpt B translation not verified but sounds about right - not a lot of info other than that right now COVID19 TESTS ARE NOT ACCURATE
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.