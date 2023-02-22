⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation - 1300, February 22, 2023

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation (22 February 2023)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

💥 In Kupyansk direction, the artillery operations, and active action of the 'Zapad' Group of Forces have resulted in the neutralisation of the enemy manpower near Novosyolovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic), and Masyutovka (Kharkov region).





◽️ The operations have resulted in the elimination of over 40 Ukrainian personnel, and 2 pickups.





💥 In Krasny Liman direction, the offensive operations, conducted by the 'Tsentr' Group of Forces, as well as the firepower operations of artillery and heavy flamethrower systems have resulted in the neutralisation of the manpower and hardware of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) near Stelmakhovka, Nevskoye (Lugansk People's Republic), and Yampolovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️ Over 135 Ukrainian personnel, 1 infantry fighting vehicle, 4 armoured fighting vehicles, 2 Gvozdika self-propelled howitzers, and 1 D-20 howitzer have been eliminated.





💥 In Donetsk direction, volunteers from assault detachments, supported by Airborne Troops' units from Tula region, Aerospace Forces' Ground-Attack Aviation, as well as the artillery and heavy flamethrower systems from the 'Yug' Group of Forces, continue their successful offensive operations.





◽️ The enemy has lost up to 250 Ukrainian personnel, 5 armoured fighting vehicles, 6 motor vehicles, and 1 D-20 howitzer.





◽️ 1 ordnance depot of 68th Chaser Infantry Brigade has been destroyed near Katerinovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥 In South Donetsk direction, the artillery of the 'Vostok' Group of Forces has launched a complex fire attack against the enemy units near Ugledar and Prechistovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️ The firepower operation has resulted in the elimination of up to 65 Ukrainian personnel, 1 infantry fighting vehicle, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, 2 pickups, 1 D-20 howitzer, and 1 D-30 howitzer.





💥 In Kherson direction, the counterbattery warfare operations have resulted in the destruction of 2 D-30 howitzers.





◽️ The ordnance depots of 123rd and 126th territorial defence brigades have been neutralised near Antonovka and Chernobayevka (Kherson region).





💥 Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralised 84 AFU artillery units at their firing positions, as well as manpower and hardware in 113 areas.





◽️ The command post of 72nd Mechanised Brigade of the AFU has been neutralised near Dobrovolye (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️ The provisional base of foreign mercenaries' unit has been neutralised near Memrik (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️ The attack, launched by Russian Aerospace Forces, has resulted in the neutralisation of a workshop for production and reparation of large-calibre mortars and ordnance for the AFU near Sumy.





💥 Air defence facilities have shot down 9 rocket-propelled projectiles, launched by HIMARS multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS), as well as 10 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been destroyed near Antonovka (Kherson region), Krasnorechenskoye, Rubezhnoye, Pshenichnoye, Kremennaya, Chervonopopovka, Zaliman (Lugansk People's Republic), Nikolskoye, Vladimirovka (Donetsk People's Republic), and Tokarevka (Kharkov region).





📊 In total, 386 airplanes, 210 helicopters, 3,213 unmanned aerial vehicles, 405 air defence missile systems, 7,979 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,037 fighting vehicles equipped with MLRS, 4,179 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 8,494 units of special military vehicles have been destroyed since the beginning of the special military operation.