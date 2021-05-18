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Fantastic Interview with James Corbett of The Corbett Report
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235 views • May 18, 2021
Canada’s finest, James Corbett of The Corbett Report on the state of the world and how to find our way out of Lockdowns, Vaccines, Vaccine Passports and all things Pandemic
Check out The Corbett Report, Open Source Intelligence News: https://www.corbettreport.com/
Join the FIGHT for our FREEDOM. Become a member of Vaccine Choice Canada and stay informed!
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
Help our First Responders and Frontline Workers "Know the Facts”
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/wp-content/uploads/vcc-concerns-with-covid-19-vaccines-2020.pdf
Support our Legal Defence Fund: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/donate/
You can find our videos on:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada
https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/
https://rumble.com/c/c-667243
https://www.librti.com/vaccine-choice-canada
Check out The Corbett Report, Open Source Intelligence News: https://www.corbettreport.com/
Join the FIGHT for our FREEDOM. Become a member of Vaccine Choice Canada and stay informed!
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
Help our First Responders and Frontline Workers "Know the Facts”
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/wp-content/uploads/vcc-concerns-with-covid-19-vaccines-2020.pdf
Support our Legal Defence Fund: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/donate/
You can find our videos on:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada
https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/
https://rumble.com/c/c-667243
https://www.librti.com/vaccine-choice-canada
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