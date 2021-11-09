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Video 7 of Frank DiMora's teaching on the book of Revelation
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10 views • November 09, 2021
In video # 7, Frank ends chapter 3 with teaching on the Laodicea Church in the book of Revelation. Frank’s study is meant to get you ready to see the start of the 7 year tribulation period Jesus warns us about in the book of Revelation. Frank says, the last day signs are all around us now and, most people are not even aware of that fact. Frank asks the question, are you ready to go into the last 7 years? If you don’t know what these 7 years are you are already in trouble and need Christ as your savior.
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