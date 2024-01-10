CNN CAUGHT EDITING RFK JR’S DEFEAT THE MANDATES SPEECH TO MISLEAD VIEWERS 📺🗞🖲❌ #FAKENEWS

Source: https://twitter.com/ChristianM_74/status/1738086001250046443





CNN caught red-handed lying about Robert Kennedy’s record by selectively editing a clip.





RFK Jr.’s campaign put out this video showing the full context of his statement next to the version CNN aired, which mischaracterises part of his speech to mean something he didn’t say.





When he appeared on CNN last week, independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. was confronted with a video from one of his speeches — a video CNN clipped to convey a false impression that he had compared Covid restrictions to conditions in Nazi Germany.





The dishonest ambush came on Dec. 15 as Kennedy was interviewed by former MSNBC anchor Kasie Hunt. Hunt showed a video of Kennedy speaking at a January 2022 rally in Washington, which includes a passage in which he said…





“Even in Hitler’s Germany, you could cross the Alps into Switzerland, you could hide in an attic like Anne Frank did.





Today, the mechanisms are being put in place that will make it so none of us can run and none of us can hide.”





Hunt had framed the clip to suggest Kennedy was specifically comparing Covid mandates to Hitler’s Germany.





As we’ll soon show, that was false.





In the passage from which the above excerpt was drawn, Kennedy was broadly addressing the rise of technology that threatens to enable a “turnkey totalitarianism” that would wildly surpass the capabilities of Hitler’s Nazi regime.





To spice things up, Hunt next displayed a tweet from Kennedy’s own wife, Curb Your Enthusiasm actress Cheryl Hines, which came a few days after the speech.





At the time, Hines had been repeatedly nagged by NBC News reporter Ben Collins and others on social media asking if she stood by Kennedy’s remarks. She eventually folded and posted a tweet in which she threw her own husband under the bus, embracing the ridiculous, politically-correct notion — propped up by the likes of the Anti-Defamation League — that nobody’s allowed to compare anything to the Holocaust:





“Is she right?” Hunt asked Kennedy. “No, she’s not right,” replied Kennedy, noting that Hines felt compelled to issue the tweet because, at the time, CNN’s Jake Tapper had similarly distorted Kennedy’s remarks and used them to contrive a bogus controversy.





Kennedy asked Hunt to play the full clip of his remarks. Exasperatingly, Hunt asked the producers to play the same cropped passage again, prompting Kennedy to interject and reiterate that he wanted CNN viewers to see the full context. Hunt replied, “We do not have a longer version of the clip,” condescendingly concluding, “I do think that the clip that we have is very clear.”





“What you’re doing is misleading the public right now,” said Kennedy.





Here’s a nice breakdown that first shows CNN’s framing of RFK’s speech, and then the full passage that contained RFK Jr’s allusion to Nazi Germany — not as mirroring the then-current state of affairs in America, but as a contrast to a looming menace around the globe, as governments are poised to obtain powers over individuals never before available:





…and here’s a transcript of the key passage from that January 23, 2022 speech:





What we’re seeing today is what I call turnkey totalitarianism. They are putting in place all of these technological mechanisms for control that we’ve never seen before. It’s been the ambition of every totalitarian state from the beginning of mankind, to control every aspect of behavior, of conduct, of thought, and to obliterate dissent.





None of them have been able to do it. They didn’t have the technological capacity. Even in Hitler’s Germany, you could cross the Alps into Switzerland, you could hide in an attic like Anne Frank did. I visited, in 1962, East Germany with my father and met people who had climbed the wall and escaped. So, it was possible. Many died trying, but it was possible. Today, the mechanisms are being put in place that will make it so none of us can run and none of us can hide.





--





Vaccine passports…you have a series of rights. As flawed as our government is, you can still go out and go to a bar, you can go to a sporting event, you can get on a bus or an airplane and you can travel. You have certain freedoms, you can get educated, et cetera. The minute they hand you that vaccine passport, every right that you have is transformed into a privilege contingent upon your obedience to arbitrary government dictates. It will make you a slave. And what do we do about this? What do we do? We resist.”





