There is a dark MAGICK of Lucifer!

2Thess lesson #93; As far back as Genesis chapter 6 we see Satan had rituals and practices for mankind to worship and call upon his demonic forces. Sometime after the Tower of Babel, the Babylonian Blood, Sex, Money MAGICK was introduced. It has been used and perfected over thousands of years by followers of Satan.