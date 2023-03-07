https://gettr.com/post/p2an5th9d42

【NFSC @CPAC 】03/04/2023 Former Trump’s campaign national security advisor Anthony Shaffer: Many institutions within the US government, including the White House, have been compromised by CCP, they are essentially deferring to CCP. To stop this, we have to defund CCP and break our linkage to its economy. We should use economic warfare to break CCP’s system like what we did to the Soviet Union.





【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/04/2023 前川普竞选团队国家安全顾问安东尼‧谢弗：包括白宫在内的许多美国政府机构已被中共收买了，他们对中共基本上是听之任之。为了阻止这一现状，我们必须停止资助中共并切断与它的经济联系。我们应像对苏联所做的那样，利用经济战摧毁中共的体系。



