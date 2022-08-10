General Flynn | The Raid....

General Flynn reiterates what President Trump always says: they aren’t coming after him, they’re coming after us - but people are waking up to it. It’s a sign that we are winning.

“Trust me that we are gaining the advantage. So when you see them take these dramatic, dramatic, historic steps to do something like they did to go after a former President… it’s because they’re losing, we’re winning - and they know it.”

General Flynn is a great American Patriot 🇺🇸