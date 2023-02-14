Half of the garrison of the Armed Forces of Ukraine left the "half-cauldron". Artyomovsk (Bakhmut) is being prepared for surrender - Yuriy Podolyaka

The Ukrainian command no longer considers Artyomovsk as a defensive point and will no longer attempt to counterattack the Russian troops clamping the city in pincers, military observer Yuriy Podolyaka said.

“I think that in the coming days we will see the denouement, which will already be obvious to everyone,” Podolyaka said.