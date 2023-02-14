Half of the garrison of the Armed Forces of Ukraine left the "half-cauldron". Artyomovsk (Bakhmut) is being prepared for surrender - Yuriy Podolyaka
The Ukrainian command no longer considers Artyomovsk as a defensive point and will no longer attempt to counterattack the Russian troops clamping the city in pincers, military observer Yuriy Podolyaka said.
“I think that in the coming days we will see the denouement, which will already be obvious to everyone,” Podolyaka said.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.