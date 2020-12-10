Melinda Gates: 'We Hadn't Thought Through The Economic Impacts'

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Echoing arch-lockdowner Anthony Fauci, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation's Melinda Gates has expressed some surprise in a recent New York Times article about the massive economic disaster that has followed the coronavirus outbreak. While she blames the pandemic rather than the government over-reaction to the pandemic for the economic destruction, her surprise that health policy has an economic impact underscores the total failure of the pro-lockdown elites. Also today: Canada vaccine passport, Russian vaccine warnings, Texas election lawsuit, and more...