Trump: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis 'has no personality'

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Former President Donald Trump speaks at his "Save America Rally" in Erie, Pennsylvania and blasts Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, talks about helping DeSantis win governor, and his continuous support for farmers.
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