Genocide spoken openly on Israeli TV, Channel 14, on February 10, by strategic adviser Ramy Piro

“The solution for Gaza is to get all the Gazans out of Gaza, either by emigration or by eliminating the residents.”

Read that again.

This isn’t a fringe comment online.

It was said on Israeli TV, Channel 14, on February 10, by strategic adviser Ramy Piro.

A fellow panelist, lawyer Tamar Arbel, agreed.

This is what genocidal language sounds like when it’s spoken openly, on air.