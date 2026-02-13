Genocide spoken openly on Israeli TV, Channel 14, on February 10, by strategic adviser Ramy Piro

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“The solution for Gaza is to get all the Gazans out of Gaza, either by emigration or by eliminating the residents.”
Read that again.
This isn’t a fringe comment online.
It was said on Israeli TV, Channel 14, on February 10, by strategic adviser Ramy Piro.
A fellow panelist, lawyer Tamar Arbel, agreed.
This is what genocidal language sounds like when it’s spoken openly, on air.