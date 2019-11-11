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Dinosaurs Never Existed
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161 views • November 11, 2019
Yes...you read that right.
This is just one more example of theoretical fake science at its worst.
This hoax was concocted as a key piece of the evolution hoax, which is also based on theoretical fake science.
Heh.....It's been good entertainment for the kids though...right?
This is just one more example of theoretical fake science at its worst.
This hoax was concocted as a key piece of the evolution hoax, which is also based on theoretical fake science.
Heh.....It's been good entertainment for the kids though...right?
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