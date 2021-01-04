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KEN O'KEEFE DOCUMENTARY: BBC - PAYING FOR PROPAGANDA (Covering up 9/11) - PARTS 1 & 2 (FULL DOCUMENTARY)
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44 views • January 04, 2021
BBC - 'Paying for Propaganda', produced by Ken O'Keefe for Press TV in 2015 with updated commentary on March 7, 2018. Issues covered; The BBC's Criminal Coverup of 9/11 Truth, specifically knowingly lying about the demolition of WTC 7, the 'Gun Control via False Flag Agenda', US Government Tyranny, And War Propaganda equals War Crime.
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