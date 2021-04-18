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Quicktake: Fat Pigeon
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76 views • April 18, 2021
I appear to be contributing to the local pigeon obesity epidemic.
As per usual, video is Creative Commons 0. Music is in the public domain available on FreePD.com called Dance of the Tuba Plum Fairy by Kevin MacLeod of which I made an extended version.
As per usual, video is Creative Commons 0. Music is in the public domain available on FreePD.com called Dance of the Tuba Plum Fairy by Kevin MacLeod of which I made an extended version.
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