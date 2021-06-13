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Ukraine 2.0: Globalist MIlitary Coup Against America
The Friendly Evangelist
The Friendly Evangelist
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3953 views • June 13, 2021
A globalist military coup is currently being engineered against the United States of America in 2020, similar, if not the same, as the political coup (and a subsequent civil war) that occurred and was engineered in my former homeland, Ukraine, in 2014. 244 years of relatively peaceful transition of power is being actively dismantled before our very eyes by the globalist international bankers and funders of this Communist Revolution, just as they did in Russia in the October Revolution of 1917. It's time to prepare for what can potentially happen in November 2020, and to get our hearts right before God by returning to the True King of our amazing nation: JESUS CHRIST...before America gets FULLY turned over to the "prince of this world."
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Links:
1) Black Lives Matters Communist Platform:
https://blacklivesmatter.com/what-we-believe/
Archived: http://archive.is/FmyNC
2) Ukraine Snipers Were U.S. Assets From Georgia
https://fort-russ.com/2019/10/ukraines-maidan-snipers-were-u-s-assets-from-georgia/
Archived: http://archive.is/Ad80j
3) Uknown Snipers And Western Backed Regime Change:
https://www.globalresearch.ca/unknown-snipers-and-western-backed-regime-change/27904
Archived: http://archive.is/tbt9d
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***P.S.*** Sorry about my audio cutting off in mid sentence. The points got across, nonetheless.
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Keywords
trumpmike adamshealth rangercivil warcdcamericahuman traffickingvaccineblmcommunismdemocratnew world orderbidenhealth ranger reportglobalismilluminatipandemicdel bigtreehighwireukrainesorosmarxismblack lives mattercoronavirusfaucci
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