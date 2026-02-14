BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Bryan Denlinger – The Truth About Codex Sinaiticus
jeffhertzog
jeffhertzog
26 views • 2 days ago

Bryan Denlinger – The Truth About Codex Sinaiticus

For many years Bryan Denlinger has been stating that Codex Sinaiticus (Aleph) was a 4th Century document. This is how he was taught. New information has come to light, that now proves conclusively that it is in fact a 19th Century forgery. This startling revelation must be spread to all Christians, so that they can realize that all of the newer versions (which claim to be updating the King James Bible) are in fact based on a corrupt manuscript. Sinaiticus is NOT an "older and better" manuscript. Modern Christianity is a system of deception!

