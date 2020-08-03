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AMERICANS TOO STUPID TO DO RESEARCH?
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439 views • August 03, 2020
AMERICANS TOO STUPID TO DO RESEARCH?
With online censorship surging, Forbes floats the idea that, when it comes to science, people should NOT do their own research. The author, an astrophysicist, attempts to drive his point home using opposition to water fluoridation as an example. However, with a cascade of science around the subject, including a study published in JAMA Pediatrics involving lower IQs in children of mothers who drank fluoridated water, plus a current lawsuit against the EPA, it is very clear that the author should have done more research.
#DoYourResearch #Fluoridation #BeBrave
With online censorship surging, Forbes floats the idea that, when it comes to science, people should NOT do their own research. The author, an astrophysicist, attempts to drive his point home using opposition to water fluoridation as an example. However, with a cascade of science around the subject, including a study published in JAMA Pediatrics involving lower IQs in children of mothers who drank fluoridated water, plus a current lawsuit against the EPA, it is very clear that the author should have done more research.
#DoYourResearch #Fluoridation #BeBrave
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