The West faces a real demographic crisis-aging populations and low birth rates-but the narrative is distorted. Organizations like the Club of Rome and Population Council pushed anti-natalist doctrines in the 1970s, this led to Western abortion liberalization. Feminism, funded by figures like Rockefeller and Soros, reduced Western birth rates by encouraging women into the workforce. Mass migration from overcrowded regions depresses native wages and erodes Western identity accelerating demographic shift. Welfare systems often disproportionately benefit immigrant families. The crisis serves economic interests and demographic replacement. Western governments prioritize cheap labor over native populations, effectively replacing them. The future of Western identity depends on acknowledging these realities.





